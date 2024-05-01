World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches

From April 20 to May 6, the World Snooker Championship is taking place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

The reigning world champion, Luca Brecel, suffered defeat in the first match of the tournament, thereby reaffirming the so-called "Curse of the Crucible." This curse is an enigmatic phenomenon in snooker, wherein no world champion, upon winning their title for the first time, can defend it the following year. This pattern has been observed since 1977, coinciding with the inception of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The Dailysports team has compiled the schedule of all matches and stages for your convenience. All times are specified in Central European Time.

Last 32 (best of 19 frames)

20 - 24 April

Luca Bressel v David Gilbert 9:10

Robert Milkins v Pang Junxu 10:9

Ali Carter v Stephen Maguire 7:10

Shaun Murphy v Lyu Haotian 10:5

Mark Selby v Joe O'Connor 6:10

Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale 10:1

John Higgins - Jamie Jones 10:6

Mark Allen v Robbie Williams 10:6

Judd Trump v Hossein Vafaei 10:5

Tom Ford v Ricky Walden 10:6

Zhang Anda v Jak Jones 4:10

Mark Williams v Si Jiahui 9:10

Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski 9:10

Gary Wilson v Stuart Bingham 5:10

Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day 8:10

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jackson Page 10:1

Last 16 (best of 25 frames)

25 - 29 April

David Gilbert v Robert Milkins 13:4

Stephen Maguire v Sean Murphy 13:9

Joe O'Connor v Kieren Wilson 6:13

John Higgins v Mark Allen 13:12

Judd Trump v Tom Ford 13:7

Jake Jones v Xi Jiahui 13:9

Jack Lisowski v Stuart Bingham 11:13

Ryan Day v Ronnie O'Sullivan 7:13

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

30 April - 1 May

David Gilbert v Stephen Maguire 13:8

Kieren Wilson v John Higgins 13:8

Judd Trump v Jack Jones 9:13

Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O'Sullivan 13:10

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

2 - 4 May

David Gilbert v Kiren Wilson

Jack Jones v Stuart Bingham

Final (best of 35 frames)

5 - 6 May

TBC