Magnussen and Sargeant crash at the Miami Grand Prix: what is known

There was a crash during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami, during which the stewards had to display yellow flags.

Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant battled for position. Magnussen did not want to lose the fight to his opponent, although he was in a less favourable position, and made contact.

The consequence of the collision was Logan Sargeant's retirement from the race.

Kevin Magnussen continued the race, but dropped to the last place and got 10 seconds penalty.

