Crash in the first turn of the Miami grand prix at the Formula 1 stage: what is known

Crash in the first turn of the Miami grand prix at the Formula 1 stage: what is known

Motorsport News Today, 12:35
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Screenshot from the broadcast

This weekend, another Formula 1 grand prix is taking place in Miami (USA). As a week ago, the event consists of the main race, as well as a sprint format.

Already in the first turn, there was a crash involving four cars, two of which were unable to continue the race.

Lando Norris of McLaren was on the outside radius, fighting for position with the representatives of Aston Martin: Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

Suddenly, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton joined this fight on the inside radius. It was Hamilton's appearance in this group that set off a chain of events that culminated in the early retirement of the two drivers.

Hamilton dug up the track for Alonso, the latter hooked his team-mate, and Stroll and Norris didn't have enough time to sort out the situation.

As a result of this incident, Norris could not start his car and immediately stopped participating in the race.

Stroll reached the boxes, but did not return to the track. Alonso had a wheel puncture, which caused him to drop to last place in the sprint.

"'Whoa. Hamilton arrived like a bull," was Alonso's comment on the incident in a radio with his team.

Earlier, we reported that Red Bull's technical director will leave the team in the first quarter of next year.

