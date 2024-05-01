Red Bull's technical director will leave the team in the first quarter of next year

Significant changes are on the horizon in the leadership of the Formula 1 team Red Bull Racing.

Today, Red Bull officially announced that after 19 years with the team, Technical Director Adrian Newey will be leaving. His departure from the organization will occur in the first quarter of next year, during which time Newey will be involved in the development of the hypercar RB17.

"Since childhood, I've wanted to design fast cars. It was my dream to become an engineer in Formula 1, and I'm fortunate that this dream has come true. It has been a tremendous honor for me to play a significant role in the progress of Red Bull over nearly two decades—from newcomers to multiple champions. However, I feel that now is the right time to pass the baton to others and seek a new challenge for myself," commented Newey on his departure.

Red Bull has won the last two Constructors' Championships, and its driver Max Verstappen has been the champion in three previous seasons.