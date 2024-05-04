Crewe Alexandra vs. Doncaster prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Doncaster wont lose Odds: 1.42 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Monday, May 6th, Crewe Alexandra will host Doncaster in the first leg of the League Two playoffs semi-final. The match kicks off at 18:30 Central European Time. The match prediction and bets for this encounter have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Crewe Alexandra

Crewe had an excellent first half of the season, consistently staying in the playoff zone. However, they ultimately finished in fifth place. Towards the end of the season, Crewe risked falling out of the top 7 as their results under Lee Bell's leadership sharply declined. In their last 9 League Two matches, the "Railwaymen" secured only 1 victory, drawing 1-1 against Colchester United in their final regular season match.

Doncaster

Doncaster accumulated the same number of points as Crewe Alexandra in the regular season – 71 points. However, due to a better goal difference, Doncaster finished in fourth place. Unlike Crewe, Doncaster had a slow start to the season but emerged as one of the best teams in League Two in recent months. In their previous fixture, Doncaster drew 2-2 against Gillingham, but prior to that, they had an incredible streak of 10 consecutive victories. This streak allowed Doncaster to break into the playoff zone.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the current season, these teams exchanged home victories. Crewe won 3-2 in the 19th round, while Doncaster emerged victorious with a score of 2-0 in the 37th round.

In total, there have been 31 matches played between Crewe and Doncaster. Crewe holds the advantage in victories with 14 wins compared to Doncaster's 11.

Crewe Alexandra vs. Doncaster prediction

Both teams approach this match in vastly different playing conditions. My bet is on X2.