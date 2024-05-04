Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Manchester United wont lose Odds: 1.64 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the 36th round of the English Premier League, there will be a match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United. The game will take place in London on Monday, May 6th. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Crystal Palace

The "Eagles" are having a typical season, maintaining their status as a strong mid-table team and currently sitting in 14th place. They have secured safety from relegation thanks to excellent recent results. Crystal Palace is in good form, having earned 10 points in their last four matches, including victories against Liverpool and Newcastle.

Manchester United

Once again, the results of the "Red Devils" this season have been disappointing. Under the guidance of ten Hag, they failed to secure a spot in the Champions League, which could be considered a failure in itself. Rumors suggest significant changes and a summer overhaul for the club, with talks of parting ways with many key players and making big moves in the transfer market. Even the position of manager ten Hag is uncertain, as expectations were much higher. Maintaining their current sixth place will be incredibly challenging, especially considering that after Crystal Palace, Manchester United will face Arsenal, Newcastle, and Brighton.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace is undefeated in four consecutive matches.

Manchester United has scored and conceded in their last eight matches.

Manchester United has not won at Selhurst Park since 2020.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Prediction

It's difficult to predict the condition Manchester United will be in for this game. Any misstep could cost them a spot in European competitions next season. I'm betting that ten Hag's side will not lose this match.