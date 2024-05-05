Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Shamrock Rovers Total over 2,5 Odds: 2.3 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Monday, May 6th, a match of the 14th round of the Irish Premier Division will take place. The contest will feature the teams Shamrock Rovers and Waterford. The encounter will commence at 18:00 Central European Time. The esteemed pundits at Dailysports have curated a forecast for your consideration.

Shamrock Rovers

A stalwart among the current season's Premier Division contenders, Shamrock presently occupies the second position in the league table, boasting 24 points from 14 encounters. The differentials among the top triumvirate are remarkably slender, with Rovers trailing the summit by a mere two points and leading the third-placed team by a solitary point. Consequently, the championship's intrigue is palpable. Incidentally, Shamrock Rovers are the reigning champions of Ireland, having accrued 72 points from 36 matches in the previous season, outpacing their nearest pursuer by seven points. Regarding their recent form, Shamrock has clinched victory twice and drawn thrice in their last five outings.

Waterford

A contingent from the lower echelons of the league table, Waterford currently occupies the seventh rung with 16 points from 13 matches. However, it would be premature to characterize their situation as dire. The deficit from the European qualification zone is a mere four points. Furthermore, Waterford has one match in hand, affording them the opportunity to vie for the fourth position. Additionally, it is noteworthy that their gap from the relegation zone is also four points. In their preceding five matches, Waterford has displayed commendable form: securing two victories, two draws, and enduring one defeat.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In their previous head-to-head encounter, Shamrock Rovers secured an away victory over Waterford with a slender 2-1 margin. Furthermore, in their last 14 matches, Rovers emerged victorious in 13 fixtures.

Shamrock Rovers have remained unbeaten in their last six matches overall and in their recent six home fixtures.

None of the last 14 encounters between Shamrock Rovers and Waterford ended in a draw. In the last eight meetings, at least one goal was invariably scored.

Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction

Shamrock Rovers indisputably stand as the favored side in this fixture; in my estimation, the prospects for Waterford are rather scant. I anticipate a convincing victory for Rovers. My wager: the hosts' individual total surpassing 2.5 goals, with odds of 2.3.