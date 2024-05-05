RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024

Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford FC prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/ShamrockRovers
Shamrock Rovers Shamrock Rovers
Premier Division Ireland 06 may 2024, 12:00 Shamrock Rovers - Waterford FC
-
- : -
Ireland, Dublin, Tallaght Stadium
Waterford FC Waterford FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Shamrock Rovers Total over 2,5
Odds: 2.3

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Monday, May 6th, a match of the 14th round of the Irish Premier Division will take place. The contest will feature the teams Shamrock Rovers and Waterford. The encounter will commence at 18:00 Central European Time. The esteemed pundits at Dailysports have curated a forecast for your consideration.

Shamrock Rovers

A stalwart among the current season's Premier Division contenders, Shamrock presently occupies the second position in the league table, boasting 24 points from 14 encounters. The differentials among the top triumvirate are remarkably slender, with Rovers trailing the summit by a mere two points and leading the third-placed team by a solitary point. Consequently, the championship's intrigue is palpable. Incidentally, Shamrock Rovers are the reigning champions of Ireland, having accrued 72 points from 36 matches in the previous season, outpacing their nearest pursuer by seven points. Regarding their recent form, Shamrock has clinched victory twice and drawn thrice in their last five outings.

Waterford

A contingent from the lower echelons of the league table, Waterford currently occupies the seventh rung with 16 points from 13 matches. However, it would be premature to characterize their situation as dire. The deficit from the European qualification zone is a mere four points. Furthermore, Waterford has one match in hand, affording them the opportunity to vie for the fourth position. Additionally, it is noteworthy that their gap from the relegation zone is also four points. In their preceding five matches, Waterford has displayed commendable form: securing two victories, two draws, and enduring one defeat.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In their previous head-to-head encounter, Shamrock Rovers secured an away victory over Waterford with a slender 2-1 margin. Furthermore, in their last 14 matches, Rovers emerged victorious in 13 fixtures.
  • Shamrock Rovers have remained unbeaten in their last six matches overall and in their recent six home fixtures.
  • None of the last 14 encounters between Shamrock Rovers and Waterford ended in a draw. In the last eight meetings, at least one goal was invariably scored.

Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction

Shamrock Rovers indisputably stand as the favored side in this fixture; in my estimation, the prospects for Waterford are rather scant. I anticipate a convincing victory for Rovers. My wager: the hosts' individual total surpassing 2.5 goals, with odds of 2.3.

Prediction on game Shamrock Rovers Total over 2,5
Odds: 2.3

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Cagliari vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy Today, 06:30 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Cagliari Odds: 1.58 Lecce Recommended 1xBet
Osasuna vs Real Betis prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Osasuna Odds: 1.72 Real Betis Bet now BetWinner
Empoli vs Frosinone prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Empoli Odds: 1.71 Frosinone Bet now Linebet
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction Premier League England Today, 09:00 Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Chelsea Odds: 1.66 West Ham Recommended 1xBet
Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction Premier League England Today, 09:00 Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Brighton Odds: 1.84 Aston Villa Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 04:45 Bivol has a new opponent. Instead of the champion, there will be a second contender Football news Today, 04:16 Thomas Tuchel denies the possibility of staying at Bayern Munich for another season Boxing News Today, 03:50 Alvarez defeated Munguia to defend the undisputed world champion Football news Today, 03:23 Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 02:58 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted line-ups and latest news MMA News Today, 02:26 Pantoja defended his championship title. The second Brazilian also won. UFC 301 Results Football news Today, 02:12 This is something incredible. Six effective actions of Messi bring another victory to Inter Miami Baseball News Today, 01:49 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:35 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:23 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Celta vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024