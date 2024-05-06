Bayern Munich's key defender risks missing the return match with Real Madrid

Star defender of Bayern Munich and the England national team, Eric Dier, risks missing the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid due to an injury sustained in the match against Stuttgart.

During one of the moments, Dier collided head-on with an opponent and sustained an injury. After receiving medical attention, the player was able to return to the field. However, in another instance, while helping the goalkeeper on the goal line, he inadvertently headed the ball into the net, exacerbating his injury.

This is exactly what you've always wanted in a defender, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/LKdgy7DVG3 — The Bayern Guy (@TheBayernGuy_) May 4, 2024

Due to traces of blood on the defender's forehead, the medical staff had to attend to him, and he returned to the field with a bandage around his head. In the second half, Dier was substituted for Dayot Upamecano.

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel commented on Dier's situation after the match:

"Eric had to have stitches on the wound on his head, which then reopened, so at some point, we decided that was enough for him. We didn't want to take any risks."

It is currently uncertain the severity of Dier's injury and his availability for the match against Real Madrid, which is scheduled for Wednesday. However, if the Englishman is unable to assist his team, Tuchel faces new challenges, as we previously reported that another Bayern Munich defender left the stadium on crutches, and in addition to him, six other players are currently in the team's infirmary.