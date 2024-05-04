Bayern defender left the stadium on crutches. His participation in match against Real seems unlikely

Bayern Munich suffered a setback against Stuttgart (1:3) away from home in the 32nd round of the German Bundesliga.

However, the troubles for Thomas Tuchel's team didn't end there. Left-back Rafael Guerreiro sustained an injury and left the stadium on crutches.

According to Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl, Guerreiro's participation in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid is highly unlikely.

🔴 Raphaël Guerreiro left the stadium on crutches and Bayern believe it will be difficult for him to play vs Real, says director Eberl. pic.twitter.com/AO3kR45KGU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2024

This season, the 30-year-old Portuguese has featured in 28 matches for Bayern across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

Bayern sits in second place in the Bundesliga standings, just two points ahead of Stuttgart with two rounds remaining in the championship. On Wednesday, May 8th, Bayern will face Real Madrid away in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final (the result of the first leg was 2:2).

Earlier we reported that Thomas Tuchel may stay at Bayern. A number of players are in favour of the coach.