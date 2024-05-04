Tuchel may stay at Bayern. A whole host of players are backing the coach

According to Sky Sport Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, there is a possibility that Thomas Tuchel will remain as Bayern Munich's head coach after the current season ends.

Earlier reports suggested his departure in the summer, but the club's management is now open to continuing collaboration with the 50-year-old German. Despite the complexity of the situation, key figures in the club, such as Manuel Neuer, express support for Tuchel. However, the final decision rests with Bayern, which has not yet taken concrete steps in this direction.

Previously, the club failed to reach an agreement with another candidate for the head coach position, Ralph Rangnick, and is considering options with Roberto De Zerbi from Brighton and Hove Albion and Julen Lopetegui, whose last club was Wolverhampton Wanderers. Meanwhile, Tuchel himself has been recently linked with Manchester United.