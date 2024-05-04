Salernitana vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Salernitana and Atalanta. The game will take place in Salerno on Monday, May 6th. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Salernitana

The struggles of the "Seahorses" in the elite of Italian football have come to an end. Coaching changes and a low level of players prevented the team from seriously competing to remain in Serie A. Salernitana has only won two matches and firmly sits at the bottom of the league table. The only bright spot is veteran Antonio Candreva, who has scored six goals and provided as many assists.

Atalanta

Atalanta recently played a tough match at the Velodrome in the Europa League semifinals against Marseille. However, rotation should be minimal as Gasperini's team is fighting for a spot in the Champions League next season. They cannot afford to drop points, especially against the main underachiever of the season. On the other hand, Salernitana has long been free from pressure regarding results, so nothing prevents the team from playing freely.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Salernitana has not won at home in Serie A since November of last year.

Atalanta has scored in their last seven Serie A matches.

Salernitana's only victory against Atalanta came in a home match last season.

Salernitana vs Atalanta Prediction

The match should be an easy walk for the visitors. I don't think Atalanta will encounter any difficulties, so I'll bet on their victory with a -1 handicap.