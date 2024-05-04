Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 144 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Monday, May 6th, in the first leg of the League Two playoffs semifinals, Crawley Town will face MK Dons. The match kicks off at 16:00 Central European Time. The match forecast and bets for this encounter have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Crawley Town

Crawley secured their playoff spot from the seventh position in League Two. However, Scott Lindsey's team came close to missing out on the playoffs altogether. Crawley finished with 70 points, just one point ahead of Bradford and Barrow. In their final fixture, Crawley needed a decisive victory over Grimsby Town. In that game, Crawley opted not to test the nerves of their supporters, securing a comfortable 2-0 lead before halftime, which they maintained until the final whistle. Prior to the match against Grimsby, Crawley had failed to win in four consecutive matches.

MK Dons

In contrast to Crawley, MK Dons did not leave their playoff qualification to the last round. They confidently finished third, with their final matches determining their playoff seeding. Ultimately, MK Dons finished 7 points ahead of Doncaster, who ended in fourth place. In their last fixture, MK Dons put on a thrilling show, drawing 4-4 against Sutton. Before that, MK Dons played an equally entertaining match, defeating Harrogate Town with a scoreline of 5-3.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the current season, these teams exchanged victories. Crawley won 2-1 in the 3rd round, while MK Dons won 2-0 at home in the 25th round.

In the history between MK Dons and Crawley, there have been 10 matches. MK Dons have 5 victories, while Crawley has won thrice.

Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction

Recently, both teams have shown uncertainty in defense. Despite the high stakes of the match, I predict that both teams will score.