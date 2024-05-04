RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024

Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Crawley vs Milton Keynes Dons prediction skysports.com
Crawley Crawley
League Two England 06 may 2024, 10:00 Crawley - Milton Keynes Dons
-
- : -
England, Crawley, Broadfield Stadium
Milton Keynes Dons Milton Keynes Dons
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 144

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Monday, May 6th, in the first leg of the League Two playoffs semifinals, Crawley Town will face MK Dons. The match kicks off at 16:00 Central European Time. The match forecast and bets for this encounter have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Crawley Town

Crawley secured their playoff spot from the seventh position in League Two. However, Scott Lindsey's team came close to missing out on the playoffs altogether. Crawley finished with 70 points, just one point ahead of Bradford and Barrow. In their final fixture, Crawley needed a decisive victory over Grimsby Town. In that game, Crawley opted not to test the nerves of their supporters, securing a comfortable 2-0 lead before halftime, which they maintained until the final whistle. Prior to the match against Grimsby, Crawley had failed to win in four consecutive matches.

MK Dons

In contrast to Crawley, MK Dons did not leave their playoff qualification to the last round. They confidently finished third, with their final matches determining their playoff seeding. Ultimately, MK Dons finished 7 points ahead of Doncaster, who ended in fourth place. In their last fixture, MK Dons put on a thrilling show, drawing 4-4 against Sutton. Before that, MK Dons played an equally entertaining match, defeating Harrogate Town with a scoreline of 5-3.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, these teams exchanged victories. Crawley won 2-1 in the 3rd round, while MK Dons won 2-0 at home in the 25th round.
  • In the history between MK Dons and Crawley, there have been 10 matches. MK Dons have 5 victories, while Crawley has won thrice.

Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction

Recently, both teams have shown uncertainty in defense. Despite the high stakes of the match, I predict that both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 144

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.69 Minnesota Timberwolves Recommended MelBet
Phoenix Rising FC vs Sacramento Republic FC prediction USL Championship USA Today, 22:30 Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Phoenix Rising FC Odds: 1.87 Sacramento Republic FC Bet now MelBet
Cagliari vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 05 may 2024, 06:30 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Cagliari Odds: 1.58 Lecce Bet now 1xBet
Osasuna vs Real Betis prediction LaLiga Spain 05 may 2024, 08:00 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Osasuna Odds: 1.72 Real Betis Recommended BetWinner
Empoli vs Frosinone prediction Serie A Italy 05 may 2024, 09:00 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Empoli Odds: 1.71 Frosinone Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:51 Erling Haaland fell short by just one minute to break the unique record of an Arsenal forward Tennis news Today, 16:30 Following Alcaraz, another top tennis player will miss the Masters in Rome Hockey news Today, 16:12 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 16:03 Michel commented on Girona's historic success and announced the team's new target MMA News Today, 16:01 2024 WWE Backlash all results & highlights of the epic night in France Football news Today, 16:00 Al Nassr, with a hat-trick from Ronaldo, demolished Al-Wehda Tennis news Today, 15:56 Swiatek won in Madrid, avenging her defeat against Sabalenka in last year's final Boxing News Today, 15:37 Determined in his stance. Ryan Garcia intends to take legal action against VADA Basketball news Today, 15:24 The Lakers intend to compete for the Clippers' coach Boxing News Today, 15:14 The mega-fight is approaching rapidly. Tyson Fury has arrived in Riyadh
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Celta vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 by Jason Collins