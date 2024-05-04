El-Gaish vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.81 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the 21st round of the Egyptian Premier League, a match between El-Gaish and Al-Masry is scheduled to take place in Cairo on Monday, May 6th. The game is set to kick off at 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

El-Gaish

El-Gaish has been competing in the Premier League for a long time, but throughout its history, it has only come close to the medals a couple of times. The current season is not much different from previous ones, and the team occupies its usual place in the middle of the league table. Matches involving them rarely entertain spectators with high scores, as evidenced by the statistics of goals scored and conceded. While conceding 12 goals is one of the best indicators in the league, scoring 16 goals suggests that the attacking players are not in their best form.

Al-Masry

Al-Masry is one of the most prestigious teams in Egypt, but most of its victories date back to the middle of the last century. In recent history, there have been no significant successes, and the team is considered more of an average performer in local football. This season, however, provides plenty of reasons for optimism for the team's numerous supporters. Al-Masry is currently in second place and boasts the best attack, scoring 28 goals in 18 matches. However, the team concedes an unacceptably high number of goals as well. For example, the season's biggest underachiever, Al-Dakhleya, has conceded three goals less.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

El-Gaish has not lost a game this year.

Al-Masry has managed to keep a clean sheet in only one of their last six matches.

El-Gaish has defeated Al-Masry in their two previous matches at home.

El-Gaish vs Al-Masry Prediction

In this game, the best defense of the tournament will face the best attack. I believe that the advantage will go to the defense, and I will bet on under 2 goals total.