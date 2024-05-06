Nottingham Forest sues England's largest broadcaster and Manchester United legend

Following Nottingham Forest's defeat to Everton in the 34th round of the English Premier League, the club issued a statement criticizing the refereeing amidst three denied penalties against the Toffees' goal.

Subsequently, one of Britain's leading telecommunications companies, Sky Sports, analyzed the situation in their report. During the analysis, former Manchester United legend Gary Neville remarked:

"Frankly, this resembles a statement from a mafia gang. What on earth are they playing at?"

He also called for Nottingham's referee analyst, Mark Clattenburg, to retire. This decision was confirmed by the team last Friday. According to talkSPORT, it wasn't related to Sky Sports' report, but was the team's own decision.

However, it's also reported that Forest has filed a lawsuit against the broadcasting company in response to their reaction. In it, Forest also criticized the fact that Luton Town supporter Stuart Attwell was appointed as the VAR referee for the match, especially since both teams were fighting relegation.

The head of PGMOL, responsible for refereeing in Premier League matches, admitted that one of the incidents appealed by Nottingham players should have resulted in a penalty.

It's worth noting that Everton defender Ashley Young was involved in all three incidents, and during the post-match interview when asked about it, he merely smirked but did not respond.