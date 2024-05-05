Juve draw for the fourth time in a row. This time against Roma

In the main match of the weekend in Serie A, Roma and Juventus were unable to determine a winner. The teams from the UEFA Champions League zone played out a 1-1 draw.

Both goals came before half-time: Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring before Bremer restored parity.

This is the fourth consecutive draw for Juventus. Earlier, the Zebras drew with Torino, Cagliari and Milan. At the moment, the team is in third place in Serie A and is five points behind Milan.

Roma are in fifth place, which also entitles them to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. "Wolves" are three points ahead and four points behind fourth-placed Bologna.

Roma vs Juventus 1:1

Goals: Lukaku 15 - Bremer 31