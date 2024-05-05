RU RU
Bayer crushed Eintracht and equaled Benfica's absolute record

Bayer crushed Eintracht and equaled Benfica's absolute record

Football news Today, 13:24
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen traveled to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the 32nd round of the Bundesliga.

The Pharmaceutics took the lead in the 12th minute with a precise strike from Granit Xhaka. The hosts responded with a goal from Hugo Ekitike. However, before halftime, the newly crowned champions of Germany scored again through Patrick Schick.

In the second half, the success of Xabi Alonso's team was sealed by Ezequiel Palacios, Jeremy Frimpong, and Victor Boniface.

Bayer has now gone unbeaten in 48 matches across all competitions. The last defeat for Alonso's side dates back to August 12, 2023. The Pharmaceutics have matched the record of Portuguese side Benfica for consecutive matches without defeat. The Eagles went unbeaten in 48 games from December 22, 1963, to February 14, 1965.

If Bayer avoids defeat against Roma on Thursday, they will become the undisputed record holder for unbeaten runs in the history of football.

It's worth noting that Alonso's team clinched the Bundesliga title prematurely, becoming champions of Germany for the first time in their history.

Bundesliga, 32nd round
Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayer Leverkusen - 1:5
Goals: Ekitike, 32 - Xhaka, 12, Schick, 44, Palacios, 58 (penalty), Frimpong, 77, Boniface, 88

Bayer Leverkusen Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Germany
