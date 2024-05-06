RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Manchester United target Real Madrid striker

Manchester United target Real Madrid striker

Football news Today, 03:31
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Manchester United target Real Madrid striker Photo: La Liga website / Author unknown

Manchester United is gearing up for a major overhaul of the team during the summer offseason, and there have been numerous rumors about potential club acquisitions.

Certainly, securing a striker is a top priority to alleviate the workload on Rasmus Højlund. Recently, Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, revealed that last summer they had wanted to sign Harry Kane, but he chose Bayern Munich instead.

Yesterday, it was reported that Manchester United is ready to loan Barcelona's young star, Vítor Roque. However, according to Relevo, they are also keeping an eye on another forward from the main rivals of the Catalans – Joselu.

The striker is under contract with Espanyol, but is currently on loan at Real Madrid. This season, the Spaniard has appeared in 45 matches, scoring fifteen goals and providing three assists. He plays a significant role in Carlo Ancelotti's team, but it's uncertain whether Los Blancos will want to extend their collaboration with the 34-year-old player.

Joselu has repeatedly indicated his enjoyment of playing at Real Madrid and would prefer to stay with them. After scoring another goal against Cádiz, he remarked:

"We are surrounded by the best in the world; this club is special because it always has the best players.

We have an incredible squad from top to bottom. Every player contributes, and it shows in games like today. Every player is ready to play at any time. The coach and his staff have done an excellent job planning the lineup."

Real Madrid could potentially exercise the option to buy Joselu. According to Transfermarkt, the player's contract is valued at €5 million, which is a relatively modest sum for Los Blancos. The only unclear aspect is whether they want to extend this collaboration.

Joselu has previous experience in the Premier League. From 2015 to 2019, he played for Stoke City and Newcastle United, so he is well acquainted with English football.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Manchester United LaLiga Spain Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Yesterday, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Football news Yesterday, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news Yesterday, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:14 Atlético Madrid plans to bring back its striker from loan in Barcelona Football news Today, 08:06 Daily Weekend. Bayer is a record-breaker in European football, Juventus becomes Drawentus Football news Today, 07:38 West Ham have named a new coach. It will be the former coach of Real Madrid Football news Today, 07:27 "Anything can happen in football". Arsenal and Atletico transfer target has spoken about his future Boxing News Today, 07:11 Tyson Fury changed his attitude towards Oleksandr Usyk and began to praise him Football news Today, 06:38 The Premier League has prepared an interesting innovation for the upcoming match MMA News Today, 06:11 The Rock began training in MMA. But why don't we see him in the octagon? Football news Today, 05:35 Zinedine Zidane made his prediction for the match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich Football news Today, 05:08 Will he leave with Klopp? Darwin Nunez hints at terminating Liverpool contract Football news Today, 04:33 Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football Today Veres vs Minaj prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today El-Gaish vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Pyramids vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Salernitana vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football Today Crewe Alexandra vs. Doncaster prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football Today Antalyaspor vs Pendikspor prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football Today Konyaspor vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football Today Excelsior vs Nijmegen prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024