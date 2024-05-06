Manchester United target Real Madrid striker

Manchester United is gearing up for a major overhaul of the team during the summer offseason, and there have been numerous rumors about potential club acquisitions.

Certainly, securing a striker is a top priority to alleviate the workload on Rasmus Højlund. Recently, Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, revealed that last summer they had wanted to sign Harry Kane, but he chose Bayern Munich instead.

Yesterday, it was reported that Manchester United is ready to loan Barcelona's young star, Vítor Roque. However, according to Relevo, they are also keeping an eye on another forward from the main rivals of the Catalans – Joselu.

The striker is under contract with Espanyol, but is currently on loan at Real Madrid. This season, the Spaniard has appeared in 45 matches, scoring fifteen goals and providing three assists. He plays a significant role in Carlo Ancelotti's team, but it's uncertain whether Los Blancos will want to extend their collaboration with the 34-year-old player.

Joselu has repeatedly indicated his enjoyment of playing at Real Madrid and would prefer to stay with them. After scoring another goal against Cádiz, he remarked:

"We are surrounded by the best in the world; this club is special because it always has the best players. We have an incredible squad from top to bottom. Every player contributes, and it shows in games like today. Every player is ready to play at any time. The coach and his staff have done an excellent job planning the lineup."

Real Madrid could potentially exercise the option to buy Joselu. According to Transfermarkt, the player's contract is valued at €5 million, which is a relatively modest sum for Los Blancos. The only unclear aspect is whether they want to extend this collaboration.

Joselu has previous experience in the Premier League. From 2015 to 2019, he played for Stoke City and Newcastle United, so he is well acquainted with English football.