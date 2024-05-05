RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news What choice will he make? Top European clubs are vying for Barcelona's young talent

What choice will he make? Top European clubs are vying for Barcelona's young talent

Football news Today, 05:34
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
What choice will he make? Top European clubs are vying for Barcelona's young talent Photo: twitter.com/BarcaUniversal / Author unknown

Since Vitor Roque's move from Atletico Paranaense to Barcelona in winter, he has only featured in thirteen matches, starting only twice. Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, does not trust him in important matches, which is why he has not appeared in Champions League matches, nor during games against Atletico Madrid or in yesterday's La Liga match against Girona.

It becomes clear that he will likely need a temporary move to another club to showcase his level and earn the trust of Barcelona's coaching staff.

During one of the press conferences, Xavi addressed the question of Vitor Roque's departure, stating:

"We haven't decided yet; we'll do it at the end of the season. It's not easy to come from another league and another country. He needs more time to adapt and gain more confidence".

However, the young Brazilian forward is certainly not left without a new team. After discussions about a possible loan move, several top clubs in Europe have shown interest in him. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United, Napoli, Lyon, Nice, Sevilla, and Real Betis are monitoring him.

Barcelona paid €61 million for Vitor Roque , but it seems that he is not valued enough in the club, especially by Xavi Hernandez. Therefore, a temporary move for the 19-year-old striker is considered the best option at the moment, allowing him to unleash his full potential.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Manchester United Lyon Nice Sevilla Real Betis LaLiga Spain Premier League England Serie A Italy Ligue 1 France
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Today, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news Today, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news Yesterday, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Rangnick will not be the next coach of Bayern Munich Football news 02 may 2024, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Today, 13:25 Tottenham endured their fourth consecutive loss, almost extinguishing their hopes for a top-four Football news Today, 13:24 Bayer crushed Eintracht and equaled Benfica's absolute record Football news Today, 13:15 Terrible final. A PSV fan lost fingers due to pyrotechnics before his team's golden match Football news Today, 12:34 Milan's star defender shows no interest in moving to Bayern Munich Football news Today, 12:11 The Director of Borussia Dortmund commented on Jadon Sancho's future at the club Boxing News Today, 11:48 "I'm the best fighter right now". Canelo commented on his latest triumphant title defense Football news Today, 11:13 David Moyes set a anti-record in the Premier League after the match against Chelsea Football news Today, 10:56 The European Cups are getting closer. Chelsea defeat West Ham at home Football news Today, 10:48 He has not played since February. Chelsea's star midfielder returns to the pitch after injury
Sport Predictions
Football Today Roma vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Roma vs Juventus prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Sevilla vs Granada prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Boxing 06 may 2024 Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Dnipro-1 vs Kryvbas prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Veres vs Minaj prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024