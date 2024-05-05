What choice will he make? Top European clubs are vying for Barcelona's young talent

Since Vitor Roque's move from Atletico Paranaense to Barcelona in winter, he has only featured in thirteen matches, starting only twice. Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, does not trust him in important matches, which is why he has not appeared in Champions League matches, nor during games against Atletico Madrid or in yesterday's La Liga match against Girona.

It becomes clear that he will likely need a temporary move to another club to showcase his level and earn the trust of Barcelona's coaching staff.

During one of the press conferences, Xavi addressed the question of Vitor Roque's departure, stating:

"We haven't decided yet; we'll do it at the end of the season. It's not easy to come from another league and another country. He needs more time to adapt and gain more confidence".

However, the young Brazilian forward is certainly not left without a new team. After discussions about a possible loan move, several top clubs in Europe have shown interest in him. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United, Napoli, Lyon, Nice, Sevilla, and Real Betis are monitoring him.

Barcelona paid €61 million for Vitor Roque , but it seems that he is not valued enough in the club, especially by Xavi Hernandez. Therefore, a temporary move for the 19-year-old striker is considered the best option at the moment, allowing him to unleash his full potential.