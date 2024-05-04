Courtois played for the first time this season, and Real Madrid comfortably dealt with Cadiz

In the 34th round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid hosted Cadiz at their home ground. A victory for Real would bring them one step closer to the championship title, while defeat for the visitors would increase the risk of relegation from the elite division. Therefore, the match was not without intrigue.

It is worth noting that Thibaut Courtois appeared in the goal for the Madrid club for the first time this season, finally recovered from injury.

Whole coaching staff celebrating with Courtois. Family FC pic.twitter.com/jHpP38ZT3p — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) May 4, 2024

The first half passed with noticeable dominance from the hosts, but the spectators at the Santiago Bernabeu had yet to see any goals. To change the situation early in the second half, Brahim Diaz took matters into his own hands and scored a fantastic goal into the top corner. Fifteen minutes later, the winger turned into an assistant, providing an assist for the substitute Bellingham to score. Joselu sealed the match with a goal just before the final whistle.

Real Madrid secured a comfortable victory and now awaits the result of the match between Barcelona and Girona. If Xavi's charges fail to earn three points in this match, Real will become the champions of Spain ahead of schedule.

Real Madrid 3-0 Cadiz

Goals: Diaz 51', Bellingham 68', Joselu 90+4.