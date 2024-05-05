RU RU
Veres vs Minaj prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024

Veres vs Minaj prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024

Jason Collins
Veres vs Minaj prediction Photo: https://www.ua-football.com/ Author unknown
Veres Veres
Premier League Ukraine 06 may 2024, 11:00 Veres - Minaj
-
- : -
Ukraine, Rivne, Stadion Avanhard, Rivne
Minaj Minaj
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On May 6, within the 27th round of the UPL will be a battle of outsiders of the championship, Veres - Minaj. Prediction for this match prepared by Dailysports experts.

Veres

Rivne club can not be satisfied with themselves this season, as the team is threatened with departure from the elite of Ukrainian soccer. Veres occupies the penultimate line in the championship, the gap from the zone of transition matches is two points, but there is a game in reserve, so there are chances to avoid a direct departure.

The team in the last round lost away to one of the leaders Dynamo Kyiv with the score 0:3. Veres is now in bad shape, as it has not won in four consecutive meetings, during this period managed to gain only a point. The main task of the club is now to avoid relegation.

Minaj

There are only a few games left in the UPL, and Minaj remains last in the standings. Hope for salvation remains, because the gap from the zone of transition meetings is 3 points, and there is a game in reserve. In the last round the team managed to win an important home victory over Chornomorets - 2:0. The mentioned success not only allowed to break the series of five meetings without wins, but also left the club in the fight for survival.

The result of the upcoming battle will be of great importance, it is necessary to play exclusively for victory, any other outcome will be a step towards relegation.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

  • In the face-to-face confrontation of the first round, the teams did not please with goals scored - 0:0.
  • The last three meetings of these rivals ended in a draw.
  • Both clubs on average score less than one goal per match.

Veres vs Minaj Prediction

In the confrontation of direct competitors Veres is quoted as a slight favorite, which is explained by the factor of their arena. We expect exciting soccer on the counter-attacks, because no one will be satisfied with a draw. We believe that the teams can show effective soccer. We bet on a total of more than 2 goals.

