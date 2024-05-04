Udinese vs Napoli prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli Odds: 1.96 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the 35th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Udinese and Napoli. The game will take place at the Stadio Friuli on Monday, May 6th. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Udinese

Udinese has yet to recover from the poor start to this season and continues to hover on the brink of relegation to Serie B. The team has not won in almost two months and has drawn exactly half of their matches. Legendary coach Fabio Cannavaro is tasked with saving the situation, but he has very little time. Udinese is only two points away from the safety of 17th place, and besides playing against Napoli, they will face direct competitors such as Lecce, Empoli, and Frosinone. Looking at the calendar, it can be said that not all is lost yet.

Napoli

The reigning champions of Italy are on the verge of a glaring failure. Their current ninth place position and five-point gap from the European qualification zone cast doubt on Francesco Calzona's future at the helm of the team. Additionally, the Italian also coaches the Slovakian national team, which does not bode well for the extension of his contract with Napoli. It seems that Napoli will get a new coach in the summer, and among the top contenders for this position is Antonio Conte.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese has not won at home in 2024.

Napoli has only won one of their last eight matches.

Udinese has not defeated Napoli since 2016.

Udinese vs Napoli Prediction

If Napoli fails to beat Udinese, then their chances of qualifying for European competitions this season can be confidently ruled out. With this in mind, the visitors will come to Udine, and I will bet on their clean victory.