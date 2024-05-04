RU RU
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early

VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early

Football news Today, 06:04
Robert Sykes
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early

Yesterday in the Netherlands, the 37th, penultimate, round of the Eredivisie (the country's second-tier football championship) took place. The team in second place, Roda JC, visited the mid-table side of the league, Cambuur.

After the final whistle, the scoreboard read 2-0, securing the team's promotion to the Eredivisie (the highest division in Dutch football). Immediately afterward, the team's fans stormed the pitch to celebrate their return to the elite division for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

However, their celebrations were premature.

For Roda JC to guarantee promotion to the Eredivisie, in addition to their own victory, they needed another condition to be met – the third-placed Groningen had to lose their match against Telstar. At the conclusion of the match in Kerkrade, this condition seemed fulfilled. However, Groningen managed to equalize in the 90+5th minute, thus maintaining suspense heading into the final round.

At present, only Willem II has secured promotion, with Roda JC on 75 points and Groningen on 72, with the latter having a superior goal difference.

Notably, in the next round, Roda JC will face Groningen, and the match will take place on the home turf of the team with fewer points. Groningen needs a victory by any score, while Roda JC will accept any result except defeat. Undoubtedly, the match will be captivating and fiercely contested, as Groningen only dropped out of the top division last season and will be eager to return as soon as possible.

