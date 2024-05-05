A difficult victory. The winner of the Madrid Masters has been determined

Russian Andrey Rublev (No. 8 ATP), competing under a neutral status, faced Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 35 ATP) in the final of the Madrid Masters.

Rublev secured a hard-fought victory over his opponent in three sets - 4:5, 7:5, 7:5. The tennis players spent nearly 3 hours on the court.

Rublev had a rocky start to the match - he lost his first serve and conceded the first set to his opponent. In the second set, the Russian won a break point at 6:5 and leveled the score. Throughout the match, the winner made 5 double faults and hit 7 aces.

Auger-Aliassime played in the Masters final for the first time. Rublev won the Masters tournament for the second time in his career. Last year, he triumphed in Monte Carlo.

This was the sixth meeting between the two players - with Rublev leading 5:1 in head-to-head matches.

THE MADRID MASTER 👑@AndreyRublev97 clinches his 2nd ATP Masters 1000 title with a victory over Auger-Aliassime!@mutuamadridopen | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/eTyMN0GNOf — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 5, 2024

ATP Masters 1000, Madrid

Final

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) - Andrey Rublev (Russia) - 6:4, 5:7, 5:7