Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho

Football news Today, 05:56
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Photo from stv.tv / Author unknown

The legendary Portuguese coach, Jose Mourinho, has been without a job since January, following his dismissal from Roma. At present, it is unknown where the specialist will continue his career.

Previously, he was linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea, as he had previously worked there, and the clubs themselves may be looking for replacements for their managers in the summer, but such options seem unlikely. We also reported that Mourinho himself is not opposed to taking over at Bayern Munich, but the German club is not keen on inviting him.

He was also of interest to the PIF company, which controls several clubs in Saudi Arabia, such as Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, and Al-Hilal, and representatives of Al-Shabab also contacted him.

But now, according to reports from talkSPORT, another club in the Middle East has shown interest in him, namely Al-Qadsiah, which currently plays in the First Division, but has practically guaranteed itself access to the Pro League.

Journalist Ben Jacobs provided the following updated information:

"Nothing is done yet, but he is their top choice as they seek to challenge the clubs controlled by PIF, two of which are also insisting on Jose.

Mourinho is expected to arrive in Khobar, where Al-Qadsiah plays, at the end of May for a scheduled visit to inspect the club."

Mourinho himself has repeatedly stated that he wants to return to work as soon as possible. During an interview with beIN SPORTS, he said:

"I'm not resting, I want to work.

I want to work, but I just don't want to make the wrong decision. I need to wait for the right person to motivate me.

But if I could work tomorrow, I would work tomorrow".

It is currently uncertain what choice Mourinho will make, whether he will move to Saudi Arabia or wait for the summer transfer window when vacancies may arise in European clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and others.

