Darts world champion to miss tournament due to Manchester United match

Darts News Today, 02:24
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Darts world champion to miss tournament due to Manchester United match

Luke Littler has achieved tremendous success in darts in recent months. He is the reigning PDC World Youth Champion, the Masters Champion in Bahrain, as well as the reigning champion of the Belgian Darts Open and Austrian Darts Open.

Recently, he won his fourth match in the Premier League of darts and is ready to take a well-deserved break to attend a match of his favorite football team.

His manager, Martin Folds, promised Littler a short vacation if the 17-year-old could qualify for the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, and other major competitions. This is exactly what the young athlete did, earning himself a break.

Littler has decided to attend the match of his favorite team, Manchester United, in the final of the FA Cup, and as a result, will miss the Dutch Championship. He stated:

"I’m in. I’m going to Wembley.

Martin said if I do well and get myself into the Matchplay, Grand Prix and other majors, then he’ll pull me out of stuff so I get time. At the minute, I don’t have to do everything," - he told Sport Bible.

When asked if he believes in Manchester United's victory in the FA Cup, he replied succinctly:

"Hopefully".

It is worth reminding that the final match of the FA Cup will take place on May 25th in London at the famous Wembley Stadium.

