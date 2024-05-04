RU RU
Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery prediction
Naoya Inoue Naoya Inoue
Fight for the title of absolute world champion in super lightweight 06 may 2024, 05:00 Naoya Inoue - Luis Nery
Tokyo, Tokyo
Luis Nery Luis Nery
Prediction on game Total under 6.5
Odds: 1.74

In Tokyo (Japan) on May 6, a boxing evening is scheduled, featuring Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue, the undisputed champion of the second bantamweight division, and Mexican Luis Nery in the main event. The bout is set to start at 12:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Naoya Inoue

Inoue is the second boxer of the era of the four belts to become the undisputed world champion in two weight classes. In his sixth professional bout, he became the world champion, capturing the WBC belt in the 49 kg weight class from Adrian Hernandez. He then moved up to the 52.2 kg category and defeated WBO champion Omar Narvaez. In 2023, Inoue debuted in the 55.3 kg weight class and defeated Stephen Fulton, the division leader and unified world champion. He closed the year with another unification victory, defeating Marlon Tapales by knockout in the 10th round.

Luis Nery

Luis Nery is a former world champion in two weight classes. At the start of his career, he twice defeated WBC champion in the 53.5 kg weight class, Yamanaka, but did not capture the title. After the first fight, he failed a doping test, and before the second, he missed weight. After that, Nery continued his career in the 55.3 kg weight class. He achieved several notable victories, defeating Aaron Alameda and becoming the WBC champion. However, he lost the title in a unification bout with Brandon Figueroa. At the moment, he has a streak of 4 consecutive victories. In the WBC eliminator, he had an exciting bout and defeated Azat Hovhannisyan.

Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery Prediction

Inoue is considered by many to be one of the best attacking boxers in the world. Bookmakers believe that his opponent has no chance. Nery lags behind the champion in pure boxing, defends poorly, and is not as strong in punch power. I believe he won't last half the fight.

