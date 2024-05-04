Pyramids vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.67 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

In the 21st round of the Egyptian Premier League, there will be a match between Pyramids and Future. The game will take place in Cairo on Monday, May 6th. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Pyramids

The team is closer than ever to their first Egyptian Champion title. After finishing second for two consecutive seasons (and previously winning bronze medals three times in a row), Pyramids currently leads the Egyptian Premier League table with a solid lead. They are four points ahead of their closest pursuer, with two games in hand. Only half of the season has passed, but their strong performance puts them among the top contenders for the title.

Future

Future, like their upcoming opponent, represents the capital city of Cairo in the Egyptian Premier League. The team has been in the top flight for only three seasons since their promotion in 2021. In the previous season, Future finished in a high fourth position and achieved a decent result in international competitions, reaching the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup. In the Premier League, the team is far from the leaders and currently occupies ninth place in the middle of the table.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Pyramids are on a four-game winning streak.

Future has not lost at home since mid-February.

The first-round match went to Pyramids, but Future emerged victorious in the Egyptian Super Cup match.

Pyramids vs Future Prediction

The hosts are rightfully considered favorites, but the Future should not be underestimated. Both teams have solid defenses, so we should not expect many goals. My bet is under 2.5 total goals.