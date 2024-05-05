Dnipro-1 vs Kryvbas prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.96 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 6, two meetings are scheduled in the UPL, in one of which Dnipro-1 - Kryvbas will meet. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the upcoming battle.

Dnipro-1

So far, the reigning vice-champion of the country has tried to fight for high places this season as well, but the competition failed to hold out. The team is fourth in the UPL and will not rise higher, as it is 9 points behind the top-3, while we should think about the pursuers, Rukh has the same number of points, but played a match more, and Polesie is three points behind.

In the last round Dnipro-1 lost at home to Dynamo Kyiv - 1:2, with the decisive goal conceded in the 90th minute, playing on the power play. The winless streak increased to four meetings, three draws and one defeat.

Kryvbas

This season Kryvbas managed to try on the role of the leader, but it is difficult to compete on the distance with the main grands. Now the team is third, with a high probability the position will not change, the gap from the second place is 6 points, and the gap from the fourth position is 9 points.

In the last matchday Kryvbas confidently dealt with Metalist 1925 at home, winning 3-0, all three goals were scored in the first half. The team is in great shape, as it is on a series of seven matches without defeat, 5 wins and two draws.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

In the confrontation of these clubs of the first round, Kryvbas unexpectedly confidently won with a score of 3:0, the hero of the meeting was a young defender Denys Kuzyk, on his account scored a goal and two assists.

Only in 9 games out of 26 involving Dnipro-1 the betting total was more than 2.5 goals.

In 14 games out of 26 with Kryvbas more than two goals were scored.

Dnipro-1 vs Kryvbas Prediction

In fact, we are expecting a derby, as the clubs represent one region. There is no favorite in this pair, which we agree with, formally they are direct competitors, but they are separated by as much as 9 points in the standings. We expect soccer on the counter, so we will risk betting on the exchange of goals.