Antalyaspor vs Pendikspor prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 6, two meetings are scheduled in the Turkish Super League, including a match between Antalyaspor and Pendikspor. Prediction for the mentioned meeting was prepared by Dailysports experts.

Antalyaspor

There are only four rounds left until the end of the Turkish Super League, Antalyaspor is tenth in the championship, tightly entrenched in the middle of the standings. In the last round, the team lost away to a motivated Karagümrük - 1:4, almost the whole second half had to spend in the minority. Antalyaspor can not boast of good form, as it has won only one victory in four confrontations.

Since the club is safe and the European Cup is far away, the end turns into a formality, where the players will not have much motivation.

Pendikspor

The championship is not going well for Pendikspor, who go penultimate in the standings. The gap from the passing 16th place is six points, so the chances of retaining a place in the elite look minimal. In the last round the team lost on its field Kayserispor with a score of 1:2, although only deserved to score points.

The form of Pendikspor raises a lot of questions, as the club is on a series of three consecutive defeats. While there are chances for salvation, you need to fight to the last, but with a high probability the team will leave the elite of Turkish soccer.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

The rivals played each other twice this season, first Antalyaspor won in the championship away with a score of 1:0, and then was stronger in the Turkish Cup on their field - 2:1.

Antalyaspor plays very reliably at home, only two defeats, 7 wins and 8 draws.

Pendikspor looks weak away, 9 defeats, 6 draws and only two wins.

Antalyaspor vs Pendikspor Prediction

One of those cases when it is not clear what to expect, Antalyaspor is a slight favorite, in their favor the factor of their arena, as well as a higher position in the championship. Pendikspor is more in need of points, so it will be loaded to win. A bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals looks good here.