Arsenal has made a definitive decision regarding the future of their goalkeeper

Arsenal have made a firm decision regarding the future of their primary goalkeeper, David Raya.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are keen on permanently acquiring the shot-stopper from Brentford. The deal is set at £27 million and has been verbally agreed upon by both parties, with only the formalities of the transfer left to complete.

At 28 years old, Raya joined Arsenal last summer on loan from Brentford. The Spanish goalkeeper displaced Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal's number one. In all competitions, Raya has played 38 matches, conceding 30 goals while keeping 19 clean sheets.

Raya was awarded the Premier League's "Golden Glove" for the 2023/24 season, an accolade bestowed annually upon the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the English top-flight. In the current campaign, Raya has kept 15 clean sheets in the Premier League alone, solidifying his position at the top of the charts.

Arsenal currently sit four points ahead of Manchester City, but the latter have two games in hand. City will face Wolves tonight.