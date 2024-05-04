The Arsenal goalkeeper clinched the prestigious Premier League award in the season 2023/24

Arsenal triumphed over Bournemouth (3:0) at the Emirates Stadium in the 36th round of the Premier League. The "Gunners" secured victory thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Declan Rice.

From start to finish, Arsenal's goalkeeper, David Raya, stood firm, securing yet another clean sheet this season. The Spanish goalkeeper played his 15th match without conceding a goal in the Premier League this season, a feat that no other goalkeeper can surpass. His closest competitor, Jordan Pickford, with 12 clean sheets, conceded a goal in yesterday's match between Luton and Everton (1:1).

For his outstanding performances, the Spaniard was awarded the Premier League's "Golden Glove," an annual accolade bestowed upon the goalkeeper who keeps the most clean sheets in the championship.

Recall that the 28-year-old Raya joined Arsenal last summer, moving from Brentford on loan. The Spanish goalkeeper displaced Aaron Ramsdale from the "Gunners'" goal, establishing himself as the number one choice.

In all competitions, Raya has played 38 matches, conceding 30 goals while keeping 19 clean sheets.