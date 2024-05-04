The contest for the title persists. Arsenal defeat Bournemouth by Saka, Trossard and Rice goals

Arsenal hosted Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in the 36th round of the English Premier League. The Gunners had no margin for error, as dropping points would essentially extinguish the title race's intrigue.

Mikel Arteta's side commenced the match with great intensity, launching a barrage of attacks on the Cherries' goal. However, their fervor was met by the bravery of the visitors' goalkeeper, Mark Travers, who made a series of saves.

The breakthrough against the Irish goalkeeper only came just before halftime from a penalty confidently converted by Bukayo Saka. The spot-kick was awarded for Travers' foul on Declan Rice.

In the second half, the red and white continued to press relentlessly, constantly threatening the Cherries' goal. Yet, Bournemouth also began to respond with dangerous counterattacks. Nevertheless, Arsenal managed to score a second goal. Leandro Trossard finished off a pass from Rice. And it was Rice himself who set the mark in the match - 3:0.

Thus, Arsenal widened the gap from Manchester City to 4 points, although the Citizens still have two games in hand. City will face Wolves later this evening.

Securing all three points in N5 ✊ pic.twitter.com/n8fLP7hR8c — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 4, 2024

Premier League, 36th round

Arsenal - Bournemouth - 3:0

Goals: Saka (penalty, 45), Trossard (70), Rice (90+7)