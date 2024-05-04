RU RU
The season's biggest underachievers. Sheffield United set a Premier League anti-record

The season's biggest underachievers. Sheffield United set a Premier League anti-record

Football news Today, 12:51
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The season's biggest underachievers. Sheffield United set a Premier League anti-record Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United suffered a defeat against Nottingham Forest (1:3) in the 36th round of the English Premier League.

After 36 matches in the championship, the "Blades" have conceded 100 goals, setting an absolute Premier League record.

In the 1993/94 campaign, Swindon Town also conceded 100 goals, but it took them 42 matches to reach that mark. No team in history has conceded as many goals in 36 matches.

Furthermore, Sheffield United still have two more matches to play, and based on their current trajectory, they could become the first team in the league's history to surpass the 100-goal conceded mark.

It's worth noting that the "Blades" have already mathematically lost any chance of remaining in the Premier League. In the remaining matches of the championship, Sheffield United will face Everton and Tottenham.

It is worth recalling that Ipswich Town returned to the Premier League after 22 years. The team completed the journey from League One to the elite division in just two years.

