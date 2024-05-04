The season's biggest underachievers. Sheffield United set a Premier League anti-record

Sheffield United suffered a defeat against Nottingham Forest (1:3) in the 36th round of the English Premier League.

After 36 matches in the championship, the "Blades" have conceded 100 goals, setting an absolute Premier League record.

In the 1993/94 campaign, Swindon Town also conceded 100 goals, but it took them 42 matches to reach that mark. No team in history has conceded as many goals in 36 matches.

🔓 - Most goals conceded in a single Premier League season



1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Sheffield United (2023/24, 38-game campaign)

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Swindon Town (1993/94, 42-game campaign)#SHUNFO #PremierLeague — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) May 4, 2024

Furthermore, Sheffield United still have two more matches to play, and based on their current trajectory, they could become the first team in the league's history to surpass the 100-goal conceded mark.

It's worth noting that the "Blades" have already mathematically lost any chance of remaining in the Premier League. In the remaining matches of the championship, Sheffield United will face Everton and Tottenham.

