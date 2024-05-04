An incredible story. Ipswich Town has made a journey from League One to the EPL in just two years

Ipswich Town has returned to the English Premier League after 22 years. Adding to the uniqueness of this event is the fact that just a year ago, the team was competing in the third-tier division of English football, League One.

Ipswich Town fans are ready for the promotion party 👀🔵#ITFC



pic.twitter.com/fIbuD2w49x — The Real EFL (@RealEFLSocial) May 4, 2024

In the final round of the Championship, Ipswich hosted Huddersfield and secured a second-place finish thanks to their victory. The main contributor to the triumph is considered to be the 37-year-old coach, Kieran McKenna. McKenna has been working with the "Tractor Boys" since 2021, and prior to that, he was part of the coaching staff at Manchester United for three years.

It's worth noting that earlier, Leicester guaranteed their return to the elite league, and the third promotion spot to the Premier League will be contested among Leeds, Southampton, Norwich, and West Bromwich Albion.

Playoffs for promotion to the Premier League. Semi-finals:

Leeds - Norwich

Southampton - West Bromwich

Birmingham and Huddersfield have joined Rotherham, and they will start the next season in League One. Portsmouth and Derby, on the other hand, have been relegated, and one more promotion spot to the Championship will be determined by the playoffs.

Playoffs for promotion to the Championship. Semi-finals: