Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024

Serie A Italy 05 may 2024, 09:00 Empoli - Frosinone
Italy, Empoli, Stadio Carlo Castellani
Series A on May 5 will please with five meetings, including their match will be held Empoli - Frosinone. Prediction for this event prepared by Dailysports experts, who will be stronger this time?

Empoli

After a big failure at the start, Empoli found the strength to return to the fight for survival, now the team is 17th in the championship, although the gap from the danger zone is only two points. For four rounds the club has been alternating defeats with victories, in the last fair lost away to Atalanta with a score of 0:2. On their field you need to gain maximum points, especially in confrontations with direct competitors.

Four players due to injuries will not be able to help their partners in the upcoming battle. The season can be considered a success, if in the end it will be possible to retain a place in the strongest Italian division.

Frosinone

Frosinone initially had no problems, but then the team began to fall rapidly in the standings, until it reached the fight for survival. The club goes 16th, ahead of the upcoming opponent only on additional indicators. The team is now on a series of five matches without defeat, during this time there were four draws and one win.

In the last round Frosinone managed to confidently beat at home a hopeless outsider in the face of Salernitana - 3:0. The club has three personnel losses before this confrontation.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Frosinone footballers won the first round face-to-face meeting with a score of 2:1, Empoli in the end almost made a comeback, scoring two goals in two minutes, but one goal was not counted.
  • Empoli have 4 wins, the same number of draws and 9 defeats on their field.
  • Frosinone is the worst away team of the championship, 11 defeats and 6 draws, no wins yet.

Empoli vs Frosinone Prediction

The most important battle for both teams, who approach this confrontation with the same number of points. A win in such a match will increase the chances of retaining a place in the elite Italian division. The hosts are listed as slight favorites, but we expect an unpredictable battle, bet on an exchange of goals.

