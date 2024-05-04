Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Prediction on game Chelsea Win or Draw & Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 36th round of the English Premier League will unfold on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea and West Ham will clash in a London derby. Here's the prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Chelsea

Despite considerable investment to bolster their squad last summer, the aristocrats find themselves unable to make significant strides in the league. At present, Chelsea occupies only the eighth position in the Premier League table, trailing sixth-placed Manchester United by three points. The chance to secure European qualification still exists, but it's imperative for the Blues to avoid dropping points. Mauricio Pochettino's side has encountered formidable opponents from the top echelon in recent rounds. Fortunately, Chelsea secured three points last weekend with a home victory over Tottenham. However, prior to that, they suffered a heavy defeat to Arsenal (0-5) and settled for a draw against Aston Villa (2-2).

West Ham

The Hammers are among Chelsea's competitors in the league standings, though they are not perceived as contenders for European spots. After 35 rounds, West Ham has accumulated 49 points, two less than Chelsea and five less than Manchester United. Last weekend, West Ham hosted Liverpool and managed to secure a draw with the Reds, ending the match 2-2. Overall, in the last five matches, West Ham has registered only one victory with two defeats and two draws. Regarding their away record, in 17 away fixtures, the Hammers have secured seven wins and suffered eight defeats.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

•In the first encounter, West Ham claimed a home victory with a scoreline of 3-1.

•In Chelsea's last 11 Premier League matches, they've suffered only one defeat (with five wins and five draws).

•At least four goals have been scored in eight out of the last nine matches involving Chelsea in the Premier League.

•In West Ham's last 8 Premier League matches, they've secured only one victory (with four draws and three defeats).

Chelsea vs West Ham Prediction

Chelsea has been in excellent form in their recent home matches, securing victory in 13 out of the last 5 encounters at Stamford Bridge. Therefore, we anticipate that the aristocrats will emerge victorious in this match. As for the betting recommendation, we propose "Chelsea not to lose and Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.66.