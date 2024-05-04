RU RU
Girona will include astronomical provisions in the new contract of La Liga's top scorer

Football news Today, 10:54
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
Girona will include astronomical provisions in the new contract of La Liga's top scorer Photo: twitter.com/footballespana_

Girona is having a sensational season and impressing neutral fans with their results. The club has qualified for European competitions for the first time in its history and is close to making its debut in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Amid interest from more renowned clubs in their players, the Catalans intend to retain the core of their team. Girona plans to extend the contract of forward Artem Dovbyk, as reported by El Gol Digital. According to the source, the club aims to increase the compensation fee for the Ukrainian footballer to €100 million.

It's worth noting that Dovbyk's current contract, which runs until the summer of 2028, includes a clause of €28 million. This season, the 26-year-old forward has played 34 matches for Girona, scoring 19 goals and providing 7 assists.

The team's next match will be today in another round of La Liga against Barcelona. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time.

