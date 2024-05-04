RU RU
Main Predictions Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024

Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024

Jason Collins
Union Berlin Union Berlin
Bundesliga Germany 05 may 2024, 09:30 Union Berlin - Bochum
-
- : -
Germany, Berlin, Alte Foersterei
Bochum Bochum
Bundesliga this season does not please intrigue in the upper part of the standings, more interesting here looks like the fight for survival. On May 5, the most important match for themselves will be held Union Berlin - Bochum, Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this meeting.

Union Berlin

The capital club holds a disappointing championship, especially against the background of last season, when they managed to finish in the top-4. From the good, we can note the debut in the Champions League, where the team finished last in its quartet. Withstanding the struggle on two fronts failed, so there were big problems in the Bundesliga, the team goes only 14th, having a gap from the danger zone of only two points. In the last round, the club played a draw away against Borussia Mönchengladbach - 0:0, so the series without victories reached five meetings, for this stretch managed to gain only two points.

Bochum

Three rounds before the end of the championship Bochum must think about survival, the team goes 15th has two points gap from the zone of transition matches, and from the upcoming opponent is behind only on additional indicators. In the last round the club defeated on their field in a shootout Hoffenheim with a score of 3:2, which broke the series of eight matches without victories, for that disastrous stretch managed to gain two points.

Bochum's main problem is a weak away game, but now there is no time to think about that, we need to cling for points in every match, especially when we have to play against direct competitors.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The face-to-face confrontation of the first round ended with a confident home victory Bochum with a score of 3:0.
  • Union Berlin on his field 6 times won, 7 times lost, and also played twice in a draw.
  • Bochum is the worst away team in the Bundesliga with just one win, 10 defeats and 4 draws.

Union Berlin vs Bochum Prediction

In the battle of direct rivals bookmakers give the advantage to the hosts, not so strong Berliners, as very weak plays away Bochum. Expect a difficult match, which can end with any outcome. Betting on the exchange of goals here looks acceptable.

