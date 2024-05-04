Anthony Gordon has replicated the achievement of the legendary Andy Cole for Newcastle players

Newcastle visited Burnley for the 36th round of the Premier League.

The Magpies scored three unanswered goals in the first half against their opponents. The third goal was netted by Bruno Guimaraes, assisted by Anthony Gordon.

At 23 years old, Gordon has now accumulated 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season.

The Englishman becomes only the third Newcastle player to achieve double figures in goals and assists in a single Premier League campaign, following in the footsteps of Andy Cole in 1993–94 (34 goals, 13 assists) and Ruel Fox in 1994–95 (10 goals, 11 assists).

Approaching the Burnley match, Newcastle held the seventh position in the league. With this victory, the Magpies are set to climb to sixth place.