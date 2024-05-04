Anthony Gordon has replicated the achievement of the legendary Andy Cole for Newcastle players
Football news Today, 11:26
Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Newcastle visited Burnley for the 36th round of the Premier League.
The Magpies scored three unanswered goals in the first half against their opponents. The third goal was netted by Bruno Guimaraes, assisted by Anthony Gordon.
At 23 years old, Gordon has now accumulated 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season.
The Englishman becomes only the third Newcastle player to achieve double figures in goals and assists in a single Premier League campaign, following in the footsteps of Andy Cole in 1993–94 (34 goals, 13 assists) and Ruel Fox in 1994–95 (10 goals, 11 assists).
Approaching the Burnley match, Newcastle held the seventh position in the league. With this victory, the Magpies are set to climb to sixth place.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
Football news Yesterday, 16:46 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Football news 02 may 2024, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
Snooker News 01 may 2024, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:51 Erling Haaland fell short by just one minute to break the unique record of an Arsenal forward Tennis news Today, 16:30 Following Alcaraz, another top tennis player will miss the Masters in Rome Hockey news Today, 16:12 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 16:03 Michel commented on Girona's historic success and announced the team's new target MMA News Today, 16:01 2024 WWE Backlash all results & highlights of the epic night in France Football news Today, 16:00 Al Nassr, with a hat-trick from Ronaldo, demolished Al-Wehda Tennis news Today, 15:56 Swiatek won in Madrid, avenging her defeat against Sabalenka in last year's final Boxing News Today, 15:37 Determined in his stance. Ryan Garcia intends to take legal action against VADA Basketball news Today, 15:24 The Lakers intend to compete for the Clippers' coach Boxing News Today, 15:14 The mega-fight is approaching rapidly. Tyson Fury has arrived in Riyadh
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Celta vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football 05 may 2024 Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 by Jason Collins