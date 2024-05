Энтони Гордон повторил достижение легендарного Энди Коула для игроков Ньюкасла

10/10 - Anthony Gordon (10G 10A) has become the third @NUFC player to register double figures for both goals and assists in a single Premier League campaign, after Andrew Cole in 1993-94 (34G 13A) and Ruel Fox in 1994-95 (10G 11A). Perfect. #BURNEW

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2024