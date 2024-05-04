Tottenham is planning a personnel restructuring. It is known which players are ready to sell

Tottenham is planning a squad overhaul under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou and aims to generate revenue by selling several players, as reported by The Telegraph.

The club is willing to consider offers for Richarlison, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, and Emerson Royal. Although Ivor Bušum may not be among the players the club intends to sell, an enticing offer could change the situation.

Tottenham's management is developing two transfer plans, depending on their qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season. Among the players the club is eyeing are Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, Amadou Onana from Everton, Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth, Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, Rafinha from Barcelona, and Sami Ailing from Juventus. Additionally, a decision needs to be made regarding the buyout of Timo Werner from Leipzig.

The next match for the Spurs will be tomorrow, on May 5th, away against Liverpool.