Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.72 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

Among the Sunday soccer matches, it makes sense to pay attention to the confrontation Osasuna - Betis. Forecast from Dailysports experts read on the pages of our resource.

Osasuna

Pamplonians this season have not jumped above their heads, the team is 11th in the championship, and has no chance of the European Cup. Osasuna got a chance to prove themselves in the Conference League, but immediately lost to Brugge in qualifying, here and with the opponent clearly unlucky. In the last round, the team lost to one of the hopeless outsiders Granada with a score of 0:3. This defeat was the fifth in six meetings.

It seems that the players are already tired, and there is no motivation, in the elite will definitely remain, and some big goal can not achieve. The upcoming meeting will miss four players, including the main striker Budimir.

Betis

"Green-and-white" spend the championship worse than they would like, while they are seventh, although the gap from the top-6 is two points, with the eighth Valencia at a distance of two points, so it will still need to protect their position. In the last round, the team signed a peace in the derby with Sevilla - 1:1.

Betis is on a series of three matches without defeat, during this period managed to score 7 points. The team should try to give a good ending, because you can get into the Europa League or the Conference League, and in the worst case Sevilla will be left without the European Cup. The club has six personnel losses, especially Isco will be missed, he has a lot of yellow cards.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

In the face-to-face first round Betis won at home 2:1, scoring the winning goal only in extra time.

Osasuna is not impressive at home, 6 wins, 7 defeats and three draws.

Betis away has only 4 wins, 6 defeats and the same number of draws.

Osasuna vs Betis Prediction

Initially there was no favorite in this pairing, but now a slight edge is on the side of Betis. We agree with the movement of the quotes, because Osasuna looks inert, but Betis need to score points to get to the top-6. Betting on a win for the guests with a handicap of 0 looks promising.