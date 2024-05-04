It has become known where Reus may continue his career

The football community was stirred recently by the news that Borussia Dortmund and Marco Reus will part ways at the end of the current season. A 12-year era is coming to an end, and Reus himself has not been able to win the German championship with the team.

According to Sky Sport Deutschland journalist Patrick Berger, the midfielder does not plan to end his football career yet. The 34-year-old German wishes to continue playing at a high level for at least one more year. Clubs from the MLS and the Turkish championship show significant interest in signing the player. However, according to the source, Reus's move to another Bundesliga club is practically ruled out.

Recall that in the current season, Marco scored 8 goals and provided 9 assists in 38 matches for his club. Reus has a good chance to make a loud exit, as his team is very close to reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League, having narrowly defeated PSG in the first leg of the semi-final.