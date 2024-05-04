Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-2,5) Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On May 5, the second round of the NBA playoffs will begin, we are talking about the confrontation between Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Dailysports experts offer their prediction for this confrontation.

Denver Nuggets

The reigning champions plan to defend the title, there can be no alternative here. The team looked good in the regular season, and then quite confidently beat the Lakers in the first round with a score of 4:1, not even LeBron and Davis helped. Although Denver looked stronger than their opponent in the first round, they managed to pull out two wins thanks to siren shots. Jokic is holding his own, Murray was an important player in the games against the Lakers, who is at risk of missing the upcoming meeting due to injury, besides him the team has three more losses.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota also looked good in the regular season, fighting for the first line until the last, but finished third in the conference. The Timberwolves got a difficult opponent, as for the first round, because the Phoenix Suns have such stars as: Durant, Booker, Beal. In this series, Minnesota left no chance to the opponent, spending the minimum four meetings to get to the next round. Of course, Edwards stood out with his performance, but it is the merit of the team as a whole. Only one basketball player will not be able to help his partners.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of personal meetings

Rivalries crossed four times in the regular season, the score is 2:2.

Denver has 36 wins in 44 meetings at home, including playoffs.

Minnesota has 28 wins in 43 away games.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

We expect an interesting series, in the first match Denver is the favorite, this is due to the factor of their arena, as well as the experience of the Nuggets, who know how to win the title. We consider a promising bet on the success of the hosts with a minimum handicap of -2.5 points.