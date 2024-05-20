Aston Villa open transfer talks for ex-Chelsea and England midfielder

Experienced attacking midfielder Ross Barkley of Luton is unlikely to accompany his team to the Championship and is expected to continue his career in the Premier League.

According to The Guardian, Aston Villa has expressed interest in Barkley and has already initiated negotiations for a summer transfer. Barkley himself is reportedly very keen on the move.

Financial details of the potential deal remain undisclosed.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, Barkley played 32 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists.

Before joining Luton, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder played for Chelsea, Everton, and Nice. He also has 33 caps and 6 goals for the England national team.

Notably, Aston Villa has qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 40 years, finishing fourth under Unai Emery.