RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos prediction Photo: championat.com/ Author unknown
Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Tel Aviv
EuroLeague Yesterday, 12:00 Maccabi Tel Aviv - Panathinaikos
Belgrade , Aleksandar Nikolic Hall
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos
Prediction on game W2(+1.5)
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the third match of the EuroLeague basketball quarterfinal series, there will be a matchup between Maccabi and Panathinaikos. The game will take place in Belgrade on Tuesday, April 30th. The tip-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match was made by the experts at Dailysports.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Maccabi had a decent regular season, where they were fighting for a top-6 spot until the end, but ultimately lost to Fenerbahce. The team secured their playoff spot through a play-in match against Spanish team Baskonia, convincingly defeating them 113-85. The series against Panathinaikos started with an unexpected away victory for the Israelis, followed by the Greek team leveling the score. In the upcoming game, Maccabi will once again be without their leader, Wade Baldwin, who continues to recover from a muscle injury.

Panathinaikos

The Greeks performed admirably in the regular season, especially towards the end. Panathinaikos had a streak of five consecutive wins, including victories against direct competitors like Barcelona, earning them a well-deserved second place. In the playoff quarterfinal series against Maccabi, the Greeks are considered favorites, but after two home games, the score is tied at 1-1, implying at least two games in Belgrade, where Panathinaikos needs to win.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Maccabi's loss in the last match ended their winning streak of eight consecutive games.
  • Panathinaikos has won five consecutive away matches.
  • Maccabi has won their last six home games against Panathinaikos.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos Prediction

The Greeks are objectively stronger, and Maccabi is also missing a key basketball player due to injury. There are doubts whether the team from Israel can compete for a spot in the final four. My bet is on the away team to win, with a handicap of +1.5.

Prediction on game W2(+1.5)
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins