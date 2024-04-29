Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+1.5) Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the third match of the EuroLeague basketball quarterfinal series, there will be a matchup between Maccabi and Panathinaikos. The game will take place in Belgrade on Tuesday, April 30th. The tip-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. The prediction for this match was made by the experts at Dailysports.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Maccabi had a decent regular season, where they were fighting for a top-6 spot until the end, but ultimately lost to Fenerbahce. The team secured their playoff spot through a play-in match against Spanish team Baskonia, convincingly defeating them 113-85. The series against Panathinaikos started with an unexpected away victory for the Israelis, followed by the Greek team leveling the score. In the upcoming game, Maccabi will once again be without their leader, Wade Baldwin, who continues to recover from a muscle injury.

Panathinaikos

The Greeks performed admirably in the regular season, especially towards the end. Panathinaikos had a streak of five consecutive wins, including victories against direct competitors like Barcelona, earning them a well-deserved second place. In the playoff quarterfinal series against Maccabi, the Greeks are considered favorites, but after two home games, the score is tied at 1-1, implying at least two games in Belgrade, where Panathinaikos needs to win.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Maccabi's loss in the last match ended their winning streak of eight consecutive games.

Panathinaikos has won five consecutive away matches.

Maccabi has won their last six home games against Panathinaikos.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos Prediction

The Greeks are objectively stronger, and Maccabi is also missing a key basketball player due to injury. There are doubts whether the team from Israel can compete for a spot in the final four. My bet is on the away team to win, with a handicap of +1.5.