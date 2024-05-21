PSG take top Ligue 1 talent away from Real Madrid

Lille's central defender Leny Yoro is close to transferring to PSG during the summer transfer window.

According to RMC Sport, PSG's sporting director, Luis Campos, will soon meet with Yoro's representatives to convince him to join the Parisian club. The French champions have already agreed with Lille on a transfer fee of £43 million.

Previously, Real Madrid was considered the favorite in the race for Yoro, but the Spanish champions are unwilling to pay such a sum for a player with only one year left on his contract.

Yoro perfectly fits into PSG's new development concept, which aims to assemble the greatest talents in France.

The 18-year-old Yoro is a product of Lille's academy. In the recently concluded season, he played 44 matches and scored 3 goals.