RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Coventry vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Coventry vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Coventry vs Ipswich prediction Photo: https://twitter.com/IpswichTown
Coventry Coventry
Championship England Yesterday, 15:00 Coventry - Ipswich
Finished
1 : 2
England, Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
Ipswich Ipswich
Haji Wright
64’
8’
Kieffer Moore
69’
Cameron Burgess
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Ipswich
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

In the postponed match of the 44th round of the English Championship, Ipswich will travel to Coventry. This game will take place on Tuesday, 30 April, and will start at 21:00 CET. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this meeting.

Coventry

The Sky Blues are in the middle of the standings this season. After 44 matches of the Championship, Coventry are in ninth place with 64 points. This season, the team no longer has a chance of making the Championship play-offs. The gap between them and sixth place is eight points, and there are only two matches left in the Championship. At most, Coventry will be able to climb to eighth place in the standings. In the last five matches, the Sky Blues have shown very poor results: four defeats and one draw. It was these results that dropped Coventry to ninth place and deprived them of their chances of making the play-offs.

Ipswich

The Tractor Boys still have tasks for the remaining two matches of this season. Ipswich are in third place in the Championship standings with 90 points after 44 matches, and with one game in hand, Ipswich can move up to second place and gain a direct promotion to the Premier League without the need for a play-off. However, to do so, they need to win. It is worth adding that Ipswich will definitely not drop to fourth place, as they have a six-point lead. However, in terms of their current form, the Tractor Boys have won only once, lost once and drawn three times.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • In the first round of this season, Ipswich beat Coventry with a minimum score of 2-1.
  • Coventry has failed to win in five matches in a row, while Ipswich, in turn, has not won in four matches.
  • In Coventry's last six home games, they and their opponent have scored at least two goals.

Coventry vs Ipswich Prediction

This match is very important for Ipswich, as they have a very real chance of a direct ticket to the Premier League. Coventry, in turn, no longer have any tasks for this season, so they will obviously not be as determined. My bet is on Ipswich to win with odds of 1.82.

Prediction on game Win Ipswich
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.71 Miami Heat Recommended 1xBet
Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC prediction Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Universidad Catolica Odds: 1.67 Barcelona SC Bet now 1xBet
Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:15 Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Columbus Crew Bet now 1xBet
Pogon Szczecin vs Wisla Krakow prediction Polish Cup 02 may 2024, 10:00 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Pogon Szczecin Odds: 1.77 Wisla Krakow Recommended MelBet
Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 02 may 2024, 11:45 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins