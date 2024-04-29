Coventry vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Prediction on game Win Ipswich Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the postponed match of the 44th round of the English Championship, Ipswich will travel to Coventry. This game will take place on Tuesday, 30 April, and will start at 21:00 CET. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this meeting.

Coventry

The Sky Blues are in the middle of the standings this season. After 44 matches of the Championship, Coventry are in ninth place with 64 points. This season, the team no longer has a chance of making the Championship play-offs. The gap between them and sixth place is eight points, and there are only two matches left in the Championship. At most, Coventry will be able to climb to eighth place in the standings. In the last five matches, the Sky Blues have shown very poor results: four defeats and one draw. It was these results that dropped Coventry to ninth place and deprived them of their chances of making the play-offs.

Ipswich

The Tractor Boys still have tasks for the remaining two matches of this season. Ipswich are in third place in the Championship standings with 90 points after 44 matches, and with one game in hand, Ipswich can move up to second place and gain a direct promotion to the Premier League without the need for a play-off. However, to do so, they need to win. It is worth adding that Ipswich will definitely not drop to fourth place, as they have a six-point lead. However, in terms of their current form, the Tractor Boys have won only once, lost once and drawn three times.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the first round of this season, Ipswich beat Coventry with a minimum score of 2-1.

Coventry has failed to win in five matches in a row, while Ipswich, in turn, has not won in four matches.

In Coventry's last six home games, they and their opponent have scored at least two goals.

Coventry vs Ipswich Prediction

This match is very important for Ipswich, as they have a very real chance of a direct ticket to the Premier League. Coventry, in turn, no longer have any tasks for this season, so they will obviously not be as determined. My bet is on Ipswich to win with odds of 1.82.