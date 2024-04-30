Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Legecka prediction and betting tips - April 30, 2024

Prediction on game Win Rafael Nadal Odds: 1.94 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Within the 1/8 finals of the men's tennis tournament in Madrid, Rafael Nadal - Jiri Legecka will play their match. The prediction for this event is made by Dailysports experts.

Rafael Nadal

The tournament has a solid lineup, but everyone is watching Rafa, how far can he go, can he show his tennis? "King of the soil" has already won three matches in Madrid, he was not flawless, although in his case the result adds confidence. The first round match was an easy warm-up, the young American Blanch was easily defeated - 6:1, 6:0, more valuable was the victory over the 11th racket of the world Alex De Minaur - 7:6, 6:3, in the third round not without problems managed to pass the Argentine Pedro Kachin 6:1, 6:7, 6:3.

Nadal's main enemies are age and injuries, but he continues to enjoy his game, the legend will be 38 years old in just over a month.

Jiri Legecka

The young Czech can't boast any significant achievements, especially against his upcoming opponent. Still, 31st in the world rankings looks pretty solid. Legechka won the tournament in Brisbane this season, although the lineup there was not top.

In Madrid, the athlete passed Czech Medjedovic - 7:5, 6:4, and Brazilian Monteiro - 6:4, 7:6. Since both opponents were not even in the top 100, it is difficult to say how he feels on the ground, his favorite surface is hard. Czech is 22 years old, playing against Rafa himself on the court is a real challenge for him.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Previously, the tennis players have never played each other.

Nadal played only 8 matches this season, winning 6 victories.

Legecka has won 15 meetings out of 23.

Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Legecka Prediction

A classic confrontation of experience and youth, Nadal is 15 years older, as for the quotes, the favorite here does not stand out. The star Spaniard spent three hours on court in the last match, much depends on how he can recover. We believe that Rafa can win again, we will bet on his victory.