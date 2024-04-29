Bayern vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips - April 30, 2024 by Jason Collins

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On April 30, the first semifinal battle between Bayern and Real Madrid in the Champions League will take place. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive prediction for this event.

Bayern

Munich club frankly failed on the domestic arena, in the Bundesliga the team is second and has already lost the championship race to Bayer, the national cup also failed to win. Bavarians play unstable, although this does not apply to the Champions League, where they managed to reach the semifinals, but it is hard to believe that Tuchel's wards will be able to pass such a confident and strong Real Madrid. In the last round of the championship managed to beat Eintracht at home - 2:1, the double on the account of Kane.

The German grand has a strong squad, there is a lot of experience, but there are problems with organization and concentration. Only winning the Champions League can save this season.

Real Madrid

The royal club is doing well, the Examples are almost won, the team is about to early formalize the championship. In the last round Ancelotti's wards even not optimal squad was able to beat Real Sociedad away with a score of 1:0. To formalize the title, it is enough to score 4 points in five rounds, a simple task for the "cream".

Of course, Real Madrid want to win the Champions League again, especially after they knocked out Manchester City on penalties in the quarterfinals. Madrid have the perfect blend of experience, youth and skill right now.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals have a huge history of face-to-face confrontations, the last time they crossed paths in 2018, then it was also the Champions League final, Real won 2:1 away, and played 2:2 at home.

Madrid have not lost in regulation time since last September, there was a defeat in the Cuba of Spain, in January, but then Atletico scored the decisive goals in overtime.

Bayern have lost only one match in the current Champions League season.

Bayern vs Real Madrid Prediction

Bookmakers do not highlight the favorite in this pair, Real is spending this season better, but Bayern is always dangerous, and can show top-level soccer. There is a suspicion that the teams will be able to please with a productive game. We consider a bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals promising.